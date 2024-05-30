The hunt for Indian cricket team's next head coach is underway and many names have emerged as options for the highly coveted position. Current head coach Rahul Dravid's tenure ends after the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 and media reports suggested that BCCI have already approached certain individuals for the job. The names that are being considered the favourties at the moment are Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra with reportedly less interest from foreign coaches. Amid all the discussion over the position, former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly took to social media to post an intriguing message.

"The coach's significance in one's life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So choose the coach and institution wisely…," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The deadline for applications was till May 27 but reports suggested that the BCCI are in no hurry to select Dravid's successor. The Indian cricket team players are currently focused on the T20 World Cup 2024 and the report said that it is possible that National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches can go with the team in some future tours if no decision is taken.

"The deadline is fine, but the BCCI brass wouldn't mind taking some more time before reaching a decision. Right now, the team will be busy with World T20 for the better part of the month of June. After that seniors will be rested from tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe where any of the NCA-based senior coaches can accompany the team. So what's the hurry," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.