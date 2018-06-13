 ;
 
Amelia Kerr Becomes Youngest Double Ton Scorer In ODI Cricket

Updated: 13 June 2018 22:09 IST

Amelia's knock also broke the 21-year-old record of 229 made by Australia's Belinda Clark.

Amelia Kerr remained unbeaten on 232 off 145 balls © Twitter

Amelia Kerr's unbeaten 232 off 145 balls helped her enter record books as she became the highest individual run-scorer ever in women's ODI cricket on Wednesday. Riding on Kerr's blitzkrieg, New Zealand Women posted a mammoth 440 for 3 in the third ODI against Ireland in Dublin. Striking a whopping 31 boundaries and two sixes in her inning, Kerr's breathtaking knock tore apart the Irish bowling line-up for the second time in the series. With this blockbuster knock, 17-year-old Amelia is now the youngest women cricketer to score a double ton in ODIs. The fabulous knock also broke the 21-year-old record, going past Australia's Belinda Clark who scored 229 in 1997 against Denmark in Mumbai.

Kerr is now the second women and seventh overall cricketer to go past the 200-run mark in one-day international cricket.

After winning the toss New Zealand women opted to bat first. Amy Satterthwaite (61 off 45 balls) and Kerr provided the team with a perfect start, scoring 113 for the first wicket. Post Amy's dismissal, Leigh Kasperek stepped up to the occasion slamming 113 off 105 balls. Both Kerr and Amy together stitched a 295-run partnership for the second wicket. Amelia who looked unstoppable batted throughout the inning that lasted for 195 minutes.

For Ireland, it was another disappointing performance. Lara Maritz and Gaby Lewis were the only bowlers in the Irish line-up who managed to chip in with one wicket each.

Wellington-born Amelia made her debut in 2016 against Pakistan and has represented New Zealand in 19 ODIs and nine T20Is so far.

Interestingly, New Zealand (490 for four) in the first ODI of the series broke their own 21-year-old women's ODI record of 455 for five scoring, made against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1997.

