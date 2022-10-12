The 2022 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is underway but it isn't just the bats and balls that are doing the talking early into the tournament. During a game between Baroda and Saurashtra on Wednesday, Ambati Rayudu and Sheldon Jackson got involved in a heated debate on the pitch that forced the on-field umpire and other players to intervene and separate them. The video of the two cricketer's heated argument has gone viral on the internet.

The Elite Group D match between Surashtra and Baroda took an unexpected turn as Rayudu and Sheldon marched towards each other, unhappy over an incident. It has been said that the Baroda skipper, Rayudu, had said something to Jackson which infuriated the wicket-keeper batter.

Here's the video of the incident:

In the video, it can be seen that the umpire and other surrounding players acted on time and prevented the altercation from escalating further.

As for the match, Baroda put a score of 175 runs on the board while batting first. Mitesh Patel was the pick of the batters for the team with a score of 60 runs off just 35 balls.

Chasing the target, Saurashtra saw Samarth Vyas put on a resounding show with the bat, scoring 97 runs off just 52 balls. Though he missed out on completing a century, his efforts with the bat were enough to take Saurashtra home.

Vyas emerged as the lone warrior for his side as none of the other batters managed to touch the 20-run mark.