After replacing Rahul Dravid at the helm of Indian cricket, Gautam Gambhir will make his much-awaited debut as head coach of the team during the upcoming white-ball tour of Sri Lanka. BCCI announced Gambhir as head coach earlier this month after Dravid's tenure came to an end, following Team India's T20 World Cup triumph in Barbados. Ahead of Gambhir's debut tour, former Australia pacer Brett Lee shared his views on the appointment of the former India opener as head coach. Lee pointed out that just like his playing days, Gambhir will bring an aggressive and winning mindset to the Indian team.

The legendary pacer also congratulated Dravid on a successful stint as head coach.

"He's (Gautam Gambhir) done a terrific job every time he's had an opportunity. The Indian Premier League title with KKR is the best example. He's always been there, always at the top of his game. He finds a way to unite his players and graft his team together. He builds a solid structure. He has been a terrific player, and his aggression and winning attitude will help India. He has shone internationally as a player. India is in safe hands with Gautam Gambhir as coach. Congratulations to Rahul for finishing on a high," Lee told Times of India.

On being asked to rate India captain Rohit Sharma's leadership during the T20 World Cup, Lee said: "Big, big congratulations to India. Firstly, it was really good to see them and the emotion on the faces of those cricketers. Virat and Rohit have moved on from the game. There were players from the Australian cricket team who also hung up their boots. So, it was a swansong for a number of players from different countries around the world. One thing I will say is that India played the perfect style of cricket in the T20 World Cup. They looked like a strong side, to be very honest. Massive congratulations to Rohit Sharma and the Indian team. He led from the front in the tournament."

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against Sri Lanka, starting July 26. Both Rohit and Virat Kohli are likely to be rested for the tour.