When the Indian squad for the World Test Championship was announced, the presence of Ajinkya Rahane made cricket fans happy. The veteran player, an experienced campaigner of many battles, made a comeback to the Indian side after almost 18 months. The 34-year-old, who led Mumbai during the entire domestic season, scored nearly 700 runs but what stood out was how he has improved his attacking game in the IPL. Former India player analysed Rahane's return and explained how it might be good match for him.

"He (Rahane) was under tremendous pressure the last time when he was playing for India. It's a tough time when a batter goes into bat, thinking that that this could be the last innings of his Test career. That is a difficult place to be in. I don't think he will be in that place now as he has seen life after Test cricket, almost like a retired cricketer," Sanjay Manjrekar said on Star Sports.

"Now, he has got the opportunity, I feel his mind will be a lot freer. People might think his IPL form has contributed to his selection and comeback. But he had a good first-class season as well. So, we might see some benefit there. I have been there. I have been dropped from the Indian team. I have got loads of runs at the first-class level but when you come back to Test cricket, you realize that it's a completely different ball game. So, Ajinkya Rahane will have a freer mind, but he will have his work cut out as well. Test cricket is a different ball game and he is playing against a top-notch opposition. I have no idea how he is going to bat. There's some indication that he's back in form, but it is a completely different scenario."

The WTC final starts at The Oval On Wednesday.