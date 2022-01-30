Hardik Pandya recently took to social media to share a video of him and his grandmother dancing to "Srivalli", a popular song from recent hit "Pushpa: The Rise". Hardik is one of the latest celebrities to join the trend of dancing to the song and sharing a video of the same on social media. "Our very own Pushpa nani," wrote Hardik in the caption accompanying the video. Actor Allu Arjun, the protagonist of the Telugu-language action drama, reacted to Hardik's post on Instagram and commented: "Sooo cuteeee. My love & respect for this. Heart warming."

Here is the video of Hardik and his grandmother dancing to "Srivalli":

Meanwhile, Hardik was recently named captain of the Ahmedabad franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill were the two other draft picks of the team.

Hardik, who was not retained by the Mumbai Indians earlier last year, had been one of the mainstays of the MI side since making his debut.

After being released by MI, Hardik had shared a video on Instagram expressing his gratitude.

"I'll carry these memories with me for the rest of my life, I'll carry these moments with me for the rest of my life. The friendships I've made, the bonds that have been formed, the people, the fans, I'll always be grateful. I've grown not just as a player but as a person.

"I came here as a youngster with big dreams - we won together, we lost together, we fought together. Every moment with this team has a special place in my heart. They say all good things must end but @mumbaiindians will remain in my heart forever," Hardik captioned the video.