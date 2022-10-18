1983 World Cup-winning team member Roger Binny on Tuesday was officially appointed as the new President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He is the 36th president of the national cricket body. This is the second time that a former cricketer would be helming the apex cricket board in the country. Binny will be replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the president of the BCCI. As the 67-year-old takes charge of the board, here's all you need to know about the former India pacer.

1. Binny is regarded as one of the finest pacers the country has ever produced and he is famous for his performance in the 1983 World Cup where he was the highest wicket-taker (18 wickets). India had won the tournament under the leadership of Kapil Dev after defeating West Indies in the summit clash at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

2. In the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia, Binny was the highest wicket-taker again and he returned with 17 scalps.

But it all started for the all-rounder on his home ground at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where he made his debut in the first Test of the 1979 home series against Pakistan.

Known for his pace bowling skills, Binny was more than useful with the bat and he along with fellow pace bowler Karsan Ghavri, saved many Test matches for India.

Promoted

3. Once his cricket career ended, Binny took a major role in the selection committee, and he was appointed as one of the five members of the selection panel of the BCCI.

4. Once the selection committee gig came to an end, Binny became the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).