Madhya Pradesh scripted history on Sunday as they registered their first-ever Ranji Trophy title win. The Aditya Shrivastava-led side triumphed over domestic heavyweights Mumbai in the summit clash by six wickets. Chasing 108, Madhya Pradesh took just 29.5 overs to get over the line and in the end, Rajat Patidar remained unbeaten on 30 as he hit the winning runs for his side. As Patidar hit the winning shot, the entire crowd erupted with RCB, RCB chants as the batter plays for the Bengaluru-based franchise in the IPL.

However, the credit for Madhya Pradesh's win has to go to coach Chandrakant Pandit, who knows to how to win Ranji Trophy. Pandit has now won Ranji Trophy six times as a coach. He had led Mumbai to three titles, Vidharbha to two titles and now has taken Madhya Pradesh all the way.

India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter to praise Pandit, and Madhya Pradesh on winning Ranji title.

"Lovely pictures @BCCI, Couldn't be happier for CHANDU sir . Amazing, Understanding personality traits, Preparing them accordingly, Using them tactically to win championships. ALEX FERGUSON of RANJI trophy #GOAT," tweeted Karthik.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer wrote: "Chandu bhai, tumhaala maanla. 1st Mumbai, then Vidarbha, and now MP, it's incredible! Best coach when it comes to winning trophies. Many congratulations to skipper Aditya Shrivastava, MP team, and support staff."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated Madhya Pradesh on winning the Ranji title.

Congratulations Madhya Pradesh on winning the #RanjiTrophy2022! We've witnessed some terrific performances throughout the season. Great efforts by everyone @BCCI for ensuring another successful Ranji season amidst the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/qMxmvUNYZf — Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 26, 2022

It is important to note that Chandrakant Pandit had lost the Ranji finals as a player in 1999 while leading Madhya Pradesh against Karnataka and now 23 years later, life came full circle as Madhya Pradesh won the title on the same ground.

Talking about the win after the final, Pandit said: "It is a great memory that I had left 23 years back (he lost the Ranji Trophy final as MP captain in 1998-99) and it is a blessing that I come back here, and winning this trophy was fabulous. It is emotional because I missed out as captain on the same ground. There is no a particular reason but I look for a challenging job where the teams are not doing well, there also should be youngsters and to develop that particular state. I used to play for MP and played for them for six years, I knew the culture and when the offer came to me in March, I did not hesitate."