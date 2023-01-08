South Africa held their nerves on Day 5 against Australia as the third and final Test ended in a draw in Sydney. The hosts claimed the rain-interrupted series 2-0 but missed out on the clean sweep. South Africa began Day 5 at 149/6 after Australia declared their innings at 475/7 on the fourth day. Australia bundled out the visitors for 255 and gave a follow-on before the game ended in a draw with South Africa at 106/2. Usman Khawaja, who was left stranded at 196 not out after Australia declared their innings, was adjudged as the Player of the Match while David Warner was declared the Player of the Series.

In a rare incident on Day 5 of the match, Australia were penalized 5 runs due to an error from Alex Carey.

In the 94th over of South Africa's innings, Travis Head bowled a low delivery to Simon Harmer, which went between the legs of wicketkeeper Alex Carey and hit to the helmet lying behind him. As per the rules of cricket, South Africa were awarded with five penalty runs.

Watch it here:

You don't see that too often!



Five penalty runs to South Africa #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/ixxqTPTtEk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 8, 2023

This left Head and Carey utterly disappointed as the latter could be seen smiling in disbelief.

Talking about the match, South Africa batted out for a draw on the final day of the third Test in Sydney on Sunday, denying Australia a series clean sweep.

Australia entered the fifth day of the rain-ravaged Test requiring 14 wickets for victory, but the Proteas comfortably saw off the threat to earn a first draw in their last 47 Tests going back to 2017. The teams shook hands with five overs left and South Africa at 106 for two in their second innings with Sarel Erwee unbeaten on 42 and Temba Bavuma on 17.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction: Teams Invest In Untested Players - Experts