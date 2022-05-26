Alastair Cook was elegance personified during his playing days. The former England cricket team captain scored 12472 runs in 161 Tests at an average of 45.35. He also scored 3204 runs in 92 ODIs at an average of 36.40. Another impressive stat of Cook is that he has been bowled out only 35 times in 291 Test innings. However, now, the former cricketer has been bowled by a 15-year-old in a club game. the incident happened when Cook played in a match for Bedfordshire Young Farmers CC in a 12-over game against Potton Town.

After reaching 20 off 15 balls, Cook's middle stump was rattled as he failed to steer young seam bowler Kyran Shackleton to the leg-side.

Watch: Alastair Cook getting bowled by a 15-year-old

The moment cricket legend Sir Alastair Cook was bowled by 15 year old local lad Kyran, in Potton this evening. @PottonTownCC pic.twitter.com/PXR9ME5ptu — Adam Zerny (@adamzerny) May 23, 2022

"I was expecting to bowl at him, get hit about a bit and that would be it," Kyran told BBC Three Counties Radio. "Last night I sat up and watched the video of me bowling him over and over for about an hour. I just can't get over it. He'd hit me for two boundaries in a row. You could see he was starting to move up the gears and then all of a sudden I just got him out.

"No-one really knew what to say. I just walked past him because I didn't know what to do either."

The young pacer finished with 4/37 in four overs as the Young Farmers made 128-7, replying to Potton's 154-3, to lose by 26 runs.

"Kyran was already bowling when Alastair walked in. We had a conversation about keeping to his line and length and trying to imagine it wasn't who it actually was," Potton skipper Sean Stevens told BBC Sport.

"He can be a bit hit or miss. He took five wickets in his first game of the season for the Saturday first XI but sometimes he doesn't bowl as well - he is young and still developing.

"I don't think he knew what to feel after getting him out. He was beaming from ear to ear - a sort of 'what have I just done' look."