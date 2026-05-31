BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar found himself in a hilariously awkward spot after he was asked questions about Indian cricket team selections during a recent awards show. During the event, the organisers played a clip of India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph and host Danish Sait asked Agarkar - "Do you look at this team and go, 'Man, what a good team I selected'?" Agarkar was caught slightly off-guard by the question as he replied - "I have to be careful what I say. Things could get taken out of context". Sait came up with another question - "This is a country with more than a billion people. I want to know how many innovative ways you have found to tell people, 'Sorry man, not this time, maybe the next series',"

This time, Agarkar was left in splits as he replied - "I'm still trying to find ways. It's an everyday process."

However, it was the last question from the host that has gone viral on social media.

"What's the most innovative one?" he asked in continuation to his last question.

"Don't put me on the spot. It's not the night. There's a selection coming up in a few days," Agarkar said.

Earlier, Agarkar said he and his panel want wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant to ‘become the best Test player that he has always been,' after he was replaced as Test vice-captain by KL Rahul for the one-off game against Afghanistan and lost his spot in the ODI team to Ishan Kishan.

Pant, 28, has won India a lot of Test matches with his aggressive batting, but doubts over his leadership abilities, including with Lucknow Super Giants being rooted to the bottom spot of the IPL 2026 points table, have meant that he's been relieved as vice-captain in the longer format.

With his recent white-ball form not living up to the lofty expectations attached with him, Pant has been left out of the 50-over format as selectors brought in Kishan, who capped a stellar return to the T20I team by being a member of the T20 World Cup winning side, and has been in blistering form for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026.

“I mean, Rishabh is an incredible Test player. I mean, obviously, he is not part of the one-day squad at the moment. We want him to become the best Test player that he has always been. I don't think there is any concern with his spot in the Test team. I think he is one of our main batters in that line-up. He had a really good tour of England till he got injured.

“So no, not… I mean, I am sure he would like a few more runs. But he has always been very good in Test cricket. So, not as far as test cricket is concerned. At this point, yes, we have gone with two different options in one-day cricket. But in Test cricket, he remains one of our main players,” said Agarkar in a virtual press conference.

(With IANS inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss