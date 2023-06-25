MS Dhoni is undoubtedly one of the greatest captains cricket ever witnessed. Be it the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 ODI World Cup or the 2013 Champions Trophy, Dhoni, the leader, has played a crucial role in the side's road to the glory. As a result not only he is a favourite player for many around the world, but also receives a lot of respect. Despite calling time on his international cricket career in 2020, Dhoni continues to rule the hearts of his fans.

Dhoni is currently active as a player only in the Indian Premier League, playing for Chennai Super Kings. This means that his fans rarely get to see a glimpse of their favourite player when the IPL is not going on. However, social media every now and then manages to spot Dhoni and the latest viral video is nothing less than a treat for his fans.

The clip that has surfaced online shows Dhoni on flight where the air hostess offers him chocolates.

Watch the adorable video here:

The way he winks his eyes

Also the way she is acting kittenish while having is wife right next to him



What a video @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/SkrhQeZnDE — LEO (@BoyOfMasses) June 25, 2023

"OMG Whole world acts kittenish in front of him!!" wrote a fan. "Chocolate khaane ka mann ho gaya (I want to eat chocolates)," wrote another fan.

"Abhi candy crush download karti hun (Going to download Candy Crush right away)" and "I see Candy Crush downloads increasing post this!" were some of the other comments on the video.

CSK's chief executive officer, Kasi Viswanathan, recently revealed that Dhoni's knee injury was a struggle for him, and yet he never complained about this to anybody.

Dhoni didn't miss a single match in CSK's IPL 2023 triumph. He led the team from the front and ensured that his team walked away with their fifth IPL title. The former Indian skipper went through knee surgery at the beginning of this month to overcome this issue.

CSK CEO Viswanathan said that during the entire IPL, they never asked Dhoni to play if he did not want to. He said that they knew that if Dhoni was unfit, he would have made it clear well in advance.

(With ANI Inputs)