The Indian cricket team is all set to begin a new adventure as they take on Sri Lanka in a 3-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. But, ahead of the start of the first match between the two teams in Mumbai, a few pictures and videos of Indian players' kits have left the fans wondering. In a picture shared by India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, the players could be seen wearing jerseys with a new logo. However, no official announcement about a change in sponsorship has been made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Even the BCCI shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday where the players could be seen wearing their kits with the logo of ‘Killer'. However, no explanation about the visible change was given by the board.

A member who is part of the Indian team management and aware of the developments informed NDTV that the kit sponsor has indeed changed but couldn't confirm whether an official announcement about the same will be made or not.

In December, a PTI report claimed that both Byju's and MPL wanted to end their sponsorship deals with the BCCI. The report stated that MPL wanted to assign kit and merchandise rights to KKCL.

The team kit and merchandise sponsor had conveyed the BCCI for the complete assignment of its rights to Kewal Kiran Clothing Limit (KKCL). The existing contract is valid until December 31, 2023. MPL had replaced Nike back in November 2020.

Though an official announcement from any of the two involved parties hasn't been made, it seems like the change has already been made.

With PTI inputs

