After the Test assignment between Pakistan and New Zealand, the two teams are now squaring off in a three-match ODI series. Given that none of the teams won a single game in the two-match Test series that was played before the 50-over format games, both the sides are looking for a victory in the ongoing first ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss on Monday and decided to bowl first.

Batting first, New Zealand lost opener Devon Conway in the first over itself before Finn Allen and Kane Williamson made a small recovery. Just when it seemed that the Blackcaps' ship was steadied, a brilliant catch from Agha Salman once again put Pakistan in the driver's seat.

On the third ball of the eighth over being bowled by Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr, Finn Allen hit a short ball in air towards cover where Agha Salman was stationed. The fielder jumped to his right to perfection and took a superb catch to cut short the innings of Allen, who departed for 29 off 27 balls.

Watch the catch here:

It is worth noting that right-arm seamer Henry Shipley has made his New Zealand debut in the game, while Pakistan's leg-spinner Usama Mir is also playing his maiden international game.

Here are the playing XIs of both the sides:

Sponsored by Vuukle

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

The next two ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the same venue on January 11 and 13.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL Auction 2023: Sam Curran Becomes Most Expensive Buy As Teams Splash The Cash