Watch: Agha Salman Takes Diving Catch At Cover To Dismiss Finn Allen In Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st ODI
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Finn Allen hit a short ball in air towards cover where Agha Salman jumped to his right to perfection and took a superb catch.
After the Test assignment between Pakistan and New Zealand, the two teams are now squaring off in a three-match ODI series. Given that none of the teams won a single game in the two-match Test series that was played before the 50-over format games, both the sides are looking for a victory in the ongoing first ODI at National Stadium, Karachi. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss on Monday and decided to bowl first.
Batting first, New Zealand lost opener Devon Conway in the first over itself before Finn Allen and Kane Williamson made a small recovery. Just when it seemed that the Blackcaps' ship was steadied, a brilliant catch from Agha Salman once again put Pakistan in the driver's seat.
On the third ball of the eighth over being bowled by Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr, Finn Allen hit a short ball in air towards cover where Agha Salman was stationed. The fielder jumped to his right to perfection and took a superb catch to cut short the innings of Allen, who departed for 29 off 27 balls.
Watch the catch here:
Splendid catch by @SalmanAliAgha1! @Wasim_Jnr strikes in his first over with an important wicket #PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai
It is worth noting that right-arm seamer Henry Shipley has made his New Zealand debut in the game, while Pakistan's leg-spinner Usama Mir is also playing his maiden international game.
Here are the playing XIs of both the sides:
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
The next two ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played at the same venue on January 11 and 13.