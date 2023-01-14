BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover used the reference of India batter Virat Kohli to reveal the reason behind his absence from the second season of TV show 'Shark Tank India'. Grover revealed that it was his dominance in the first season that now keeps him away from the following one. He explained his dominance in the TV show with that of Virat Kohli playing for Bhopal and hitting a triple century.

""Ab mai iske baare mein jayda detail mein nahi bataunga but simple si baat hai ki agar Kohli matlab Bhopal ki team se khelega aur usne 300 run maar diye to vo dominate kar raha hai naa game. Ab usko India se khelna chahiye to mere ko lagta hai ki show ka format bhi ye hai ki. Halanki mai ye nahi bol rha ki baki log koi kam hai, but mai jyada tha, kya kare? To maine dominate kar diya show I'm not going to talk much about it but the simple thing is if Kohli plays for Bhopal and scores 300 runs then he's dominating. So now he should play for India. Similarly, I think the concept of the show was like that. I'm not saying others are less, but I was more. I dominated the show last year," said Ashneer Grover in an interview with 'Genuine Bande'.

"Is saal sab log aa k fir yahi bolte ki sir Ashneer sir de do, fir vo acha nahi lagta kyuki vo dominating sa ho jata (This year everyone would have come in and said, we want Ashneer sir. That wouldn't have looked nice because of the domination," said Ashneer Grover.

Talking about Virat Kohli, he is currenly a part of the Indian cricket team for the ongoing three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. In the first ODI, he scored 113 runs of 87 balls as India won the game by 67 runs. However, in the second game, Kohli was dismissed for four runs.

