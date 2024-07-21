Just as Hardik Pandya thought his career is on the path of revival, with T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, the all-rounder dealt with a big setback in the shortest format. Hardik wasn't only denied the T20I captaincy, after Rohit Sharma retired, but also stripped of the vice-captaincy role. As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) bosses and selection committee remain concerned about his fitness and injury record, Hardik could be in line for a bigger setback in the 50-over format. While Hardik is still crucial to Team India's plans in the shortest format, the Baroda-born cricketer might not find a place in India's ODI squad for the Champions Trophy next year if he fails to consistenly bowl 10 overs in a game.

Hardik himself asked for a break from the ODI series against Sri Lanka due to personal reasons but a report in the Times of India has claimed that his spot in the one-day side isn't a certainty either.

"While he has done exceptionally well bowling just four overs in T20 cricket after returning from his injury, Hardik hasn't been tested in longer formats. His endurance needs to be monitored. The selectors will keep a watch on how he goes in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the end of the year," a BCCI source told the paper.

After the Sri Lanka series, India are scheduled to play just 3 more ODIs before the Champions Trophy next year. Hence, Hardik doesn't have many chances to prove his fitness in the 50-over format. As per the report, his performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy would be closely monitored by the selectors, if he is to be given a return in the ODI format.

"Hardik's batting has not been as explosive as it used to be. He played well in the T20 World Cup but his true value comes through if he is bowling well and finishing his quota of overs. His last ODI was during the World Cup last year when he got injured. It means he would not have played ODIs for over a year. His workload needs to be monitored," the report quoted the source.