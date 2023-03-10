Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull triggered a social media storm among Pakistani cricket fans after his on-air criticism of Babar Azam during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Doull accused Babar of putting his personal milestones ahead of the team's, triggering a plethora of reactions from fans on Twitter. Now, he has one again become a talking point for his comments on the wife of another Pakistani cricketer, Hassan Ali during the PSL match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans.

Islamabad registered a thrilling victory over Multan in the PSL. Doull was doing commentary as the winning team's dugout celebrated the emphatic triumph. Right when the camera focused on Hassan Ali's wife Samiyaa Arzoo, Doull was heard saying: “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The video of the piece of commentary is going viral on social media.

Simon Doull is all of Us right now even he is baffled by the beauty of Pakistan #simondoull #tiktokdown #PSL8 pic.twitter.com/08VK1KizuQ — Adil Ali Shah (@AdilAliShah13) March 9, 2023

Camera on wasim Simon Doull " wasim knows he missed a dirty fulltoss he could have won it " camera shifts to girl " She has won it she has won few hearts i believe " Waqar bhai " Doully Doully u r hot red hot " Best Ending evr #IUvLQ #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/aE4U7JoWza — Adil Ali Shah (@AdilAliShah13) March 9, 2023

Earlier, Doull had questioned Babar's decision to slow down the pace of scoring runs right when he was about to reach the 100-run mark.

"Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first," Doull said during the match.

As for the match between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans, the Shadab Khan-led team secured a victory by 2 runs, chasing down the target of 206 runs on the penultimate ball of the match.

