India's left-arm spinner, Manav Suthar, who impressed one and all with his sensational debut for the country, has been picked for County cricket. Playing his first game for India, a Test match against Afghanistan in Mullanpur, Suthar emerged as the Player of the Match by picking six wickets. In the first innings, he claimed a five-wicket haul and picked one more when he came on to bowl in the second innings. The 23-year-old has played 29 First-Class matches so far, picking 129 wickets in them.

Suthar has joined Warwickshire County Cricket Club for a short-term deal. He will be available for selection for the next two rounds of the County Championship, the club informed in a release.

Speaking on his selection, Suthar said: "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Warwickshire for the next two County Championship games. The team have started the season very well, so I'm hoping that I can play a part in helping them in their push for the title."

The spinner will be available for Warwickshire's game against Yorkshire at Scarborough from Friday, June 12 to Monday, June 15, and their fixture against Somerset at Taunton the following week.

Warwickshire Performance Director James Thomas said: "We're delighted to welcome Manav to the Bears at a really exciting time for the team. We've played some good red-ball cricket already this season, and Manav will bring a new aspect to our bowling attack. It shows how highly he's rated in India after his selection to their Test team last week, so it's going to be great to have him around the group."

After his match-winning performance against Afghanistan in the one-off Test in Mullanpur, Suthar revealed that he had started practising with the red ball even during the Indian Premier League 2026.

The spinner played for the Gujarat Titans in the recently concluded IPL season under India's red-ball skipper Shubman Gill's leadership. He earned his first cap from senior spinner Kuldeep Yadav, becoming India's first specialist spin-bowling Test debutant since Axar Patel made his debut in 2021.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss