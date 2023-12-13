Rinku Singh is increasingly becoming a great finisher for India in the T20Is. His prowess in the IPL is already known to all which earned him India call-up. On Wednesday, Rinku Singh scored his maiden half-century for India. In the second T20I against South Arica, Rinku Singh hit two sixes and nine fours to top-score for India with a 39-ball 68*. His innings was crucial for the SuryakumarYadav-led team to reach 180 despite a shaky start with both Indian openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill falling for ducks.

"When I went in our team was three wickets down. It was a tough situation. I was batting with Suryakumar Yadav and he told me to play like the ay I do. I took some time to settle in. I was finding it tricky to understand the wicket. I played some balls and then started to hit. Suryakumar Yadav told me to keep believing in myself," Rinku Singh said after the match.

One his two sixes, broke a glass panel in the media box. "I did not realise that my shot had hit the glass. Only when you told me that I got to know about it. I am sorry," Rinku added.

Talking about the match, South Africa shred a pedestrian looking Indian bowing attack to pieces to script a five-wicket win in the second T20 of the three-match series on Tuesday.

Rinku Singh (68 not out off 39) enhanced his credentials as a finisher with a maiden half-century while skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) played in his inimitable way to take India to 180 for seven after being put in to bat. Set a revised a target of 152 in 15 overs due to rain, South Africa rocketed to 67 for one in five overs. They eventually cantered to win in 13.5 overs.

Both Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh were taken to the cleaners upfront.

The left-arm pacer conceded as many as 24 runs in his opening over in which Reeza Hendricks (49 off 27) smashed him out of the ground with a massive strike over mid-wicket.

Spin was introduced as early as in the third over but to no avail against the rampaging batters of the home team.

After Matthew Breezke (16 off 7) departed, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram (30 off 17) went on a leather hunt. The Proteas were cruising but loss of three quick wickets gave India an opening.

However, South Africa had too much firepower up their sleeve and eventually got home comfortably.

The third and final T20 will be played in Johannesburg on Thursday. The first T20 in Durban was washed out.

With PTI inputs