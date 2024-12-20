After 288 matches and more than 750 wickets, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin decided to call it quits as far as international cricket is concerned. He signed off with a staggering 537 wickets in 106 Tests, ending his career as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the format after the legendary Anil Kumble (619). Ashwin's retirement announcement came as a shock to many, including star batter Virat Kohli, while India captain Rohit Sharma was aware of the decision before the start of the ongoing series Down Under.

However, Ashwin's sudden and abrupt retirement could be the first installment of more such announcements in the near future.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Indian team is expected to enter a transitional phase, most likely after the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's in June next year, but only if they reach there.

"How much of this decision is planned, voluntary, or subtly influenced is difficult to determine, but the Indian team is expected to undergo a transformation soon - possibly by the start of their next Test series in England in the coming summer of 2025. As in the past, the credit or discredit will likely be linked to the Test series in Australia. Over the years, Australia tours have gained a notorious reputation for bringing cricketing careers to an agonising end," the report stated.

The report also added that 2025 could be the year of retirements in Indian cricket, just like 2008 when Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble retired after the same series.

"It is unlikely that anyone would openly admit it was a nudge, but there is a perception that this announcement is just the first in a series expected to follow - much like in 2008, when several senior players retired in quick succession. The signals, whether conveyed directly or indirectly, seem to have been sent, setting the stage for a transition.," it added.

However, it is not clear if those "impending" announcements would come after the ongoing series against Australia if India fail to enter the WTC final.

The other veterans -- Rohit, Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja -- have already bid adieu to T20Is following India's triumph in the shortest format World Cup in June.

Unlike Ashwin, Rohit and Kohli have struggled in general. Rohit's biggest highlight of 2024 was his sensational run with the bat in T20 World Cup.

Kohli, however, only fired in the final of that tournament against South Africa, before his face-saving 100 against Australia in Perth Test last month.