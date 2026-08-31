The India vs Afghanistan three-T20I series later this month is going to see some big names making a comeback, as per a report. All-rounders Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy have regained considerable fitness, while spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is also ready. The Afghanistan series, after a brief break, starts a line of bilateral contests for the Indian cricket team leading up to the IPL. According to a report in TOI, Reddy and Pandya have been training rigorously at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Washington Sundar is to report back to the CoE this week to prove his fitness, the report added.

"The practical target is the T20Is against Afghanistan and this will allow Washington Sundar to ease back into the set-up with the shortest format. His workload has gradually increased in the last few weeks, and he could be available for selection for the three T20Is," the report quoted a source as saying.

"Both Reddy and Pandya have been at the CoE for a very long time now and only take breaks for personal commitments."

Another player in question is Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler missed the Sri Lanka Test series. He has also been training at the CoE, and the BCCI is more keen on having him peak during the two Tests against New Zealand later this year. While his availability for the Afghanistan T20Is is not known, a return during the Asian Games is more likely.

"Bumrah is progressing well. In the buildup to the 2027 World Cup, the plan was that he would focus on ODIs and Tests, but since the knee injury, the management wants to ease him back with the shortest format first. He is being closely monitored and while the Afghanistan T20Is could be too close for comfort, the Asian Games seem highly likely, provided there are no late surprises," explained the source.

The report added that Krunal Pandya is also being 'discussed', with Axar Patel returning with mediocre numbers (4 wickets in seven games) on the England-Ireland tour. Krunal last played for India in July 2021.

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