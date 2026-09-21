A fit-again Sai Sudharsan will once again open the innings for India A with an aim of clinching the reserve opener's slot for the tour of New Zealand when hosts take on Australia A in the opening four-day first-class game starting Tuesday. For Australia A, a number of Test team hopefuls are on the tour, including openers Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, spinner Todd Murphy and pacer Jhye Richardson. Sudharsan, who batted at No. 3 in his seven Test appearances for India, had opened during India A's tour of Sri Lanka where he scored 132 and 168 in the two first-class matches against Sri Lanka 'A' before missing the Test series due to fractured foot that required extensive six weeks of rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Devdutt Padikkal, who is captaining the India A team, has now cemented his place in the Test squad as one down batter with two hundreds in the last series in Sri Lanka Hence Sudharsan, who had started opening from the last 'A' series, will like to start off against Australia A from where he left in the preceding series versus Sri Lanka A.

Apart from Sudharsan, the other opener vying for that reserve slot is Aman Mokhade who failed to convert his starts in Sri Lanka.

The Indian Test squad is specifically looking at a few spots which include a third opener and a quality reserve spinner primarily for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy which is scheduled between last week of January and first week of March.

Saransh Jain, the off-spinner who played a Test in Sri Lanka, didn't look up to scratch and interim head of selection committee Pragyan Ojha and his colleagues will keenly watch seasoned Mumbai bowler Tanush Kotian in action.

The purpose of this series is two-fold.

To check out on the like for like replacements for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where there are five Tests and chances of injuries or fitness related breakdown remains.

The second part is also looking at players who could be picked for the India A team's three-Test tour of New Zealand.

It is for a second time in 12 months that an Australia A team is touring India in preparation for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, and its multi-day squad also includes veteran batter Peter Handscomb and Ashes-winning quick Brendan Doggett.

"Pete (Handscomb) is one of the best players of spin in Australia. It is a great thing for him, it shows even at his age he is in contention. Acclimatising to these conditions will be good for him if and when he does come back," coach Tim Paine said.

"Doggett and Richardson, just being exposed to red ball cricket in India, the conditions and the heat, and being able to bowl in it. There are a lot of different things, like the lengths that you have to bowl, so for them to be being able to come here and experience it," former Australia captain Paine added.

Squads: India A: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, Tripurana Vijay.

Australia A: Brendan Doggett, Jack Edwards, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Liam Hatcher, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Fergus O'Neill, Josh Philippe, Jhye Richardson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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