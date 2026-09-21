Ajit Agarkar's tenure as BCCI chief selector is nearing its end. Several reports have claimed that the former India star will not be given an extension in his current role. He became the BCCI chief selector in July 2023. Since then, India reached the final of an ODI World Cup, won two T20 World Cups, and also won the Asia Cup along with the Champions Trophy. Yet, his tenure also saw the retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma (from T20Is and Tests) and Ravichandran Ashwin (from all formats).

A report in The Telegraph has claimed that Agarkar, in several instances, had to 'fend off' the BCCI's 'interference' in team selection. In fact, the report claims his 'disagreement' with the BCCI started in July 2023. The former all-rounder opposed Jasprit Bumrah's elevation as captain for the Ireland tour. It was a comeback series for the fast bowler after an almost year-long hiatus, and the series was serving as preparation for the ODI World Cup at home.

Agarkar wanted Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was also the skipper at the Asian Games later that year. His logic was that Bumrah's workload should be managed in his comeback series. However, the report claimed that the Board intervened and 'ruled in favour' of the pace spearhead. The BCCI thought Bumrah was "keen to lead and hence should be given the opportunity."

The drama surrounding the future of former skipper Rohit Sharma and the ever-growing differences with Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman became the main reasons for chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar and the BCCI to part ways ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Perhaps the straw that broke the camel's back was Agarkar not even remotely joining the all-important review meeting in Mumbai to discuss the England series debacle and the road ahead.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia defended him, but at one level, many in the Board thought that Agarkar should have attended such an important meeting.

While he wasn't averse to continuing till the end of the ODI World Cup in South Africa, the BCCI, over the last month, dropped enough hints that it would be looking at a fresh face.

Normally, the BCCI wouldn't like to let go of someone whose panel picked squads that reached four ICC white-ball tournament finals in the last three years, winning three trophies (two T20 World Cup titles and one Champions Trophy).

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