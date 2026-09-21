Pakistan's recent Tour of England was a disaster. The side lost the first Test by an innings and 103 runs, the second by 194 runs, and the third by eight wickets. To top it all, after the first two Tests, seven players were sacked and two coaches were sent home, while Mike Hesson took charge of the team in the middle of the series. Several debutants were roped in for the third Test. Fast bowler Razaullah was one of the debutants. He picked four wickets in the first innings with his raw pace and lateral movement. Several social media users from Pakistan even went to the extent of calling him the 'next Waqar Younis'.

In Pakistan's second innings, the 21-year-old was at his audacious best. He struck nine sixes and four fours to slam 81 off 63 balls. He shared a ninth-wicket partnership of 121 with fellow paceman Mohammad Abbas. Though Pakistan lost the match, Razaullah got a hero's welcome in Pakistan. Thousands gathered to welcome him.

Pakistan great Wasim Akram was angry at the mindset.

"Jara muh chhupake jao (hide your face at least). Go and celebrate at your home. Let me get this straight, you may bring the best coach in the world, the best chairman in the world, but the players are from here, they are the same. There are no new players. Let's talk about mindset, very talented. So, we got hammered by England, not lost, hammered. So he arrives in Islamabad with 5,000 people to welcome him. His whole village came to receive him with bouquets and garlands. This tells you the mindset. We have accepted mediocrity," Akram said, with Waqar Younis by his side.

A GRAND WELCOME OF RAZAULLAH IN ISLAMABAD. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/HU9Q2Ujx3H — Sheri. (@CallMeSheri1_) September 15, 2026

Born in Mardan in Peshawar, Razaullah had played only eight first-class matches before being thrust into Test cricket. His first-class debut came in November 2025, and among those early appearances was a century for Peshawar, where he had opened the innings.

His primary identity, however, is that of a fast bowler. Razaullah had already provided an indication of his potential with the ball at Edgbaston, removing England batting great Joe Root with his fourth delivery in Test cricket. His figures later became expensive, but the wicket showed why Pakistan had turned to him during a period of major upheaval in their squad.

The circumstances surrounding his selection were hardly routine either. Razaullah was brought into the Pakistan side at short notice after a major overhaul following their defeat at Lord's, with seven players dropped and two coaches also removed.

That left the youngster with little time to settle into international cricket. Instead, he embraced the occasion.

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