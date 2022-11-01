Young South Africa batter Dewald Brevis caught everyone's attention with his blistering knock of 162 runs off 57 balls in the ongoing CSA T20 Challenge on Monday. Brevis, who played for Mumbai Indians in the previous edition of IPL, is currently playing for the Titans in the tournament. During the clash against ITEC Knights at the JB Marks Oval, where he registered his brilliant knock, there was another moment of brilliance from the youngster.

In the 7th over of the Knight's innings, Jacques Snyman played a big shot off Simon Harmer, which was looked like it would go for a six. But there was a twist in the tale as Brevis, who was standing at the boundary rope, made a fantastic effort and took a stunning catch to dismiss Snyman for 28.

What a catch by Dewald Brevis!!!pic.twitter.com/lVxExW2kEC — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 31, 2022

With his knock of 162, Titans finished on 271/3 - the highest team score in the CSA T20 Challenge. In return, the Knights also smashed 230/9 and the Titans claimed the victory by 41 runs.

Earlier, Brevis had spoken about getting a chance to play for Mumbai Indians. "As a player I couldn't have asked for a better captain," Brevis told NDTV in an exclusive interview when asked about Rohit Sharma's leadership.

Promoted

"He backed me and supported me as a young player. He allowed me to be myself and go out there and enjoy the game," the 19-year-old elaborated.

"He is a captain that wants the best out of everybody. I think he is a great leader on and off the field. There is so much to learn from his captaincy and knowledge of the game. He is an exceptional captain," Brevis said.