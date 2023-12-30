Cheteshwar Pujara is not part of the ongoing India vs South Africa Test series. The veteran batter for long has been a solid player for India in Tests. However, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's omission from the South Africa Tour made many wonder whether it was the end of the road for the veteran duo in India colours. Cheteshwar Pujara has been playing County cricket and also Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra. On Saturday, Cheteshwar Puajara posted a video of him practising. The video had the caption: "Ranji Trophy prep mode". The post also had a video.

Ranji Trophy prep mode: pic.twitter.com/kFN3PyvTHx — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) December 30, 2023

Ranji trophy practice with white ball — . (@Itz_abhay17) December 30, 2023

However, some social media users were confused about Pujara preparing for the red-ball tournament with a white ball.

Ranji trophy prep with white ball? — Faiz Fazel (@theFaizFazel) December 30, 2023

Ranji Trophy with white ball? — Nikhil K J (@i_amnkj) December 30, 2023

On Friday, Ajinkya Rahane also posted his practice video.

No rest days pic.twitter.com/EM218MqMhK — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) December 29, 2023

Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly was asked about the decision taken by the selection panel to not pick Rahane and Pujara for the South Arica Tour. He pointed out that the sports does not remain with someone forever and although both Rahane and Pujara have served the national side well, it is time for new batters to prove their mettle.

"At some point of time you have to play new talents. It happens, there is enormous talent in India and the team has to progress. Pujara and Rahane had enormous success for India, sport doesn't remain with you forever," Ganguly said at the sidelines of an event.

"You cannot be there forever, it will happen to everyone. I must thank them what they have done for Indian cricket and selectors want fresh faces, so that's the way it is."

Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have been long-serving servants of India in Tests. In 85 matches in the longest format, Ajinkya Rahane has 5077 runs at an average of 38.46.

He last played a Test match in July in West Indies. Cheteshwar Pujara has so far played 103 Tests and scored 7195 runs at an average of 43.60. He last played a Test in June against Australia.

According to news agency PTI, Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 89 in the World Test Championship final, has probably played his last Test along with Chesteshwar Pujara.