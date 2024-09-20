AFG vs SA 2nd ODI Live Updates: After an emphatic win in the first ODI, Afghanistan will be aiming to seal a historic series win over South Africa in what is the first-ever bilateral series between the two nations. Afghanistan will be hoping to replicate a bowling performance that saw the Proteas tottering at 36/7 at one stage during the first ODI. If they win, Afghanistan will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. South Africa would hope that their relatively inexperienced side can forget the blues of the first ODI and recover. (Live Scorecard)