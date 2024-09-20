Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Afghanistan Eye Historic Series Win
AFG vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE: This is the first-ever bilateral ODI series between the two nations.
File image of Afghanistan cricket team.© AFP
AFG vs SA 2nd ODI Live Updates: After an emphatic win in the first ODI, Afghanistan will be aiming to seal a historic series win over South Africa in what is the first-ever bilateral series between the two nations. Afghanistan will be hoping to replicate a bowling performance that saw the Proteas tottering at 36/7 at one stage during the first ODI. If they win, Afghanistan will take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. South Africa would hope that their relatively inexperienced side can forget the blues of the first ODI and recover. (Live Scorecard)
All in readiness for the action to commence. A sparse crowd is in on a Friday afternoon in Sharjah but it should build as the day progresses.
PITCH REPORT - Niall O'Brien is near the deck, and he starts by informing that there's a slight breeze blowing across the ground. Further says it's a brand-new pitch, and it's absolutely rock hard and flat. Vernon Philander joins him and notes that there's even less grass on this surface compared to the previous game with a couple of bare patches visible. Vernon reckons that the lack of grass means there will be less pace on offer and the bowlers will have to consistently bring the stumps into play. Niall ends by saying that while the surface is pretty flat, scoring in the Powerplay might be tricky with the new ball.
The captain of South Africa, Temba Bavuma says that they would have batted first as well as the wicket looks to be on the drier side. Feels that they will need to bring spin early on and restrict the scoring. States that they have had a few conversations on how to counter AM Ghazanfar. Informs that he comes into the side as does Nqabayomzi Peter who will be making his debut.
Afghanistan's skipper, Hashmatullah Shahidi, opts to bat first, explaining that the wicket looks favourable, and during the day, the ball should come nicely onto the bat. He credits his team's performance in the first game, praising their skills and how well they utilized the pitch to bowl effectively. Shahidi expresses confidence in his team’s readiness for the second match, hoping to seal the series with a win tonight.
South Africa (Playing XI) - Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (C) (In for Jason Smith), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter (On debut) (In for Andile Phehlukwayo), Lungi Ngidi.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (WK) (In for Gulbadin Naib), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nangeyalia Kharote.
TOSS - Afghanistan have won the flip of the coin and have elected to BAT first.
With Afghanistan now leading 1-0 in the series, this match is a must-win for South Africa if they hope to stay alive and force a decider in the third ODI. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be keen to seal the series and continue their dominant run. Both teams are ready to put on a thrilling contest, and we can expect another exciting clash between these two sides. Stay with us as we bring you the toss and other match updates from Sharjah!
In response, Afghanistan chased down the target comfortably in 26 overs, thanks to a composed team effort. Gulbadin Naib played a key knock, scoring crucial 34 runs, which anchored the chase and ensured Afghanistan’s commanding win. Although South Africa's Bjorn Fortuin picked up 2 wickets, it wasn’t enough to derail Afghanistan’s smooth run chase.
The opening game saw Afghanistan secure a comprehensive 6-wicket victory, as they outplayed South Africa in every department. South Africa struggled with the bat, managing to post just 106 runs on the board. While Wiaan Mulder fought hard and top-scored with a gritty 52-run knock, the rest of the lineup crumbled under Afghanistan's relentless bowling attack. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the standout performer with the ball, tearing through South Africa's batting order with an impressive 4-wicket haul. His precision and control made it difficult for South Africa to gain any momentum, leaving them with a sub-par total to defend.
Hello and a warm welcome to all our readers around the world! We are here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Afghanistan will take on South Africa in the second ODI of this three-match series. After a dominant performance in the first match, Afghanistan hold a crucial 1-0 lead, and the pressure is now firmly on South Africa to level the series.
... MATCH DAY ...
After making history in the first ODI, Afghanistan are set to lock horns with South Africa once again in the second match of the 3-game series, aiming to seal the series and further cement their place among the elite teams in international cricket. The second match will unfold at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, promising yet another gripping contest. South Africa, who entered the series as clear favourites, stumbled in the first game with a forgettable batting display. The absence of captain Temba Bavuma, due to illness, left the Proteas unbalanced, and it showed in their performance. Their batting lineup was dismantled by Afghanistan’s impressive bowling attack, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi and AM Ghazanfar, leaving the Proteas reeling at 36/7 by the end of the first powerplay. Wiaan Mulder fought back with a gritty 52, helping South Africa post a modest total of 106 before being bowled out. With the ball, South Africa started strong, making early breakthroughs, but Afghanistan's seasoned duo, Azmatullah Omarzai and Gulbadin Naib steadied the ship, guiding their team to a historic chase and securing Afghanistan's first-ever ODI win against the Proteas. For the second battle, the Proteas will quickly have to adapt to the subcontinental conditions and come up with a strong response to Afghanistan’s formidable bowling attack, which has been a force in recent years. On the other hand, Afghanistan will be eager to put in another dominant display and seal the series, a potential landmark achievement for this rising team. With this being a must-win game for South Africa, expect them to come out stronger, making this contest even more anticipated. Who will you back to win this one? We’re about to find out soon!