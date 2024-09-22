Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming: Having already sealed a historic series win over South Africa, Afghanistan will be aiming to make it an unprecedented 3-0 whitewash as the two nations square off in the third and final ODI. Afghanistan have bowled out South Africa for under 150 in both matches - 106 in the first ODI, and 134 in the second. The Afghan success has not only been led by renowned stars like Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but also young newcomers like AM Ghazanfar and Nangeyalia Kharote. South Africa will be hoping their inexperienced side comes good and leave with a consolation win.

When will the Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match take place?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place on Sunday, July 22 (IST).

Where will the Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match take place?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will take place in the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match start?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will start at 5:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be live telecast on the Eurosport network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs South Africa 3rd ODI match will be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

