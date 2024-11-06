Story ProgressBack to home
AFG vs BAN Live Updates, 1st ODI: Afghanistan host Bangladesh in the first ODI of a three-match series in Sharjah on Wednesday, hoping to make the most of their recent form and familiarity with conditions. While Afghanistan come into this series on the back of their first bilateral ODI series win over South Africa, Bangladesh were outplayed by the same opponents in the recent two match Test series at home. While Afghanistan have adopted Sharjah as one of their home grounds, Bangladesh will be playing an ODI at this venue after a long gap of 29 years. (Live Scorecard)
Topics mentioned in this article
Hashmatullah Shahidi, the captain of Afghanistan says that they will bat first. The reason for that is the pitch looks good and the ball moves a bit under lights. Adds that Sediqullah Atal is all set to make his debut and have plenty of options in the bowling attack.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.
Afghanistan (Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
TOSS - Afghanistan have won the toss and they will BAT first.
NEWS FLASH - There was news about a couple of Bangladeshi players awaiting their visas and it is now confirmed that fast bowler, Nahid Rana will not take part in the first ODI due to the same issue. Nasum Ahmed was another name that seemed to be awaiting his visa but he has arrived and will be one of Bangladesh's key spinners. Toss is now just a few minutes away.
Bangladesh on the other hand have a fairly experienced side and one that is well-suited to the ODI format. After their iconic red-ball triumph in Pakistan, Bangladesh were handed a couple of Test defeats by India after being completely demolished in the T20 format by the same opposition. This is their chance to regain a bit of lost momentum and the pitches in Sharjah should suit their style of play as well. So, who do you think will come out trumps in the series opener? We shall find out in due time. Toss and teams news in a bit, so, don't go anywhere.
Afghanistan recently welcomed South Africa on a white-ball tour in the UAE and got a couple of massive wins in the ODI format here in Sharjah as well. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side that features a couple of hopeful debutants in the form of wrist-spinner Sediqullah Atal and pacer Bilal Sami with Mujeeb still out due to injury. They are missing a big name in Ibrahim Zadran up top but do have a well-rounded team to take on a somewhat sluggish Bangladesh side.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Sharjah. Bangladesh are the visiting team as they take on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in good preparation for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy early in 2025. Both teams will be looking to put their best foot forward and this could be a big opportunity for a few of the fringe players to take centerstage as well.
... MATCH DAY ...
With a whirlwind of international matches fueling the passion of cricket fans worldwide, two Asian powerhouses are set to clash in an eagerly anticipated 3-match ODI series. Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh in a showdown at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, with all three games set in this historic venue. Not long ago, Afghanistan etched its name in cricket history at this very ground, claiming their first-ever ODI series win against a top-five ranked team by defeating South Africa 2-1. Once seen as an emerging team, Afghanistan has stormed up the rankings, now standing as a formidable force on the international stage. This time, they return to Sharjah with a couple of additions to the squad with opening batter Sediqullah Atal coming in alongside the skilled wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad. Afghanistan’s batting unit has been on a thrilling upswing, adding firepower to their already dominant bowling lineup. Rahmanullah Gurbaz will lead from the front, bringing stability and aggression to the top order, while Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi head a bowling attack that promises to challenge any opposition. With Noor Ahmad returning after a phenomenal CPL season, Afghanistan’s squad looks sharper and more prepared than ever to make their mark. Bangladesh, though facing recent setbacks, comes with renewed hope and hunger, especially after an ODI series win against Sri Lanka earlier this year. This series presents an opportunity to sharpen their lineup with an eye on the Champions Trophy. Najmul Hossain Shanto remains at the helm and will be ready to inspire his team to a crucial series victory. The absence of star players Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das will indeed be felt, but Bangladesh’s depth and talent offer plenty of promise. Returning opener Zakir Hasan and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed are expected to add fresh vigour, while seasoned campaigners look to reignite Bangladesh's intense rivalry with Afghanistan. Expect a battle where neither side will give an inch! This series is set to be a thrilling showdown filled with high-stakes cricketing drama under the Sharjah sky! Who are you backing to blow the first punch?