AFG vs BAN Live Updates, 1st ODI: Afghanistan host Bangladesh in the first ODI of a three-match series in Sharjah on Wednesday, hoping to make the most of their recent form and familiarity with conditions. While Afghanistan come into this series on the back of their first bilateral ODI series win over South Africa, Bangladesh were outplayed by the same opponents in the recent two match Test series at home. While Afghanistan have adopted Sharjah as one of their home grounds, Bangladesh will be playing an ODI at this venue after a long gap of 29 years. (Live Scorecard)