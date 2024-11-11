Story ProgressBack to home
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the third ODI of the three-match series
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, Live Score Updates© X (Twitter)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday in Sharjah. The series is currently levelled at 1-1. Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 68 runs in the second ODI. Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 76 as Bangladesh scored 252 for 7 in 50 overs. In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 184, thanks to Nasum Ahmed (3/28), Mustafizur Rahman (2/37) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/37). (Live Scorecard)
3rd ODI, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2024, Nov 11, 2024
Play In Progress
AFG
BAN
87/4 (20.0)
Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.35
Batsman
Mehidy Hasan
18* (40)
Mahmudullah
4 (7)
Bowler
Nangeyalia Kharote
10/0 (4)
Rashid Khan
8/1 (3)
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest Cricket Updates, Check Bangadesh Tour of India 2024, Schedule, Results and News Updates at NDTV Sports. Like Us On Facebook Or Follow Us On Twitter For More Sports Updates. You Can Also Download The NDTV Cricket App For Android Or iOS.
AFG vs BAN, 3rd ODI, Live Updates
No run.
It looks like Mahmudullah has tweaked his back a bit and was seen agonizing in pain straight after playing the shot. The physio is out there in no time to attend the Bangladeshi veteran. Mahmudullah is down on the ground and is being helped with some stretching exercises. Meanwhile, the other players on the ground intake some fluids as it is really hot and humid out there. Mahmudullah gets up but he is still holding his back and is looking uncomfortable. But for now, he will continue to bat.
Quicker, short and on leg, Mahmudullah looks to work it away but misses and gets hit on the pads. It looks like he has done his back and is in a bit of discomfort.
Short again and on middle, Mehidy Hasan flicks it off the back foot through mid-wicket for a single.
Goes short and around off, Mehidy Hasan stays back and punches it to extra covers.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Mehidy Hasan prods forward and blocks it out.
Floated, full and on off, Mehidy Hasan strides out and guides it wide of backward point for a quick single.
Flatter, full and around off, Mehidy Hasan steers it towards point and wants the run but is sent back.
BEATEN! Pushed through quicker, full and around off, turns away again, Mehidy Hasan tries to play at it but gets beaten on the outside edge. Another stare from Rashid!
Short again and on middle, Mehidy Hasan stays back and punches it back to the bowler. Rashid Khan collects it and fakes a throw at the batter's end. Gives a stare as well!
FOUR! STREAKY! Tossed up, full and around off, Mehidy Hasan tries to guide it away, but gets an outside edge. The ball just bounces in front of Gulbadin Naib at first slip who fails to get a hand to it and the ball races to the third man fence for a boundary,
Goes short and on middle, Mehidy Hasan stabs it just wide of short mid-wicket.
Fires one full and on middle, Mehidy Hasan knocks it wide of mid on and sets off for the run. Rashid Khan fails to pick it up on the first attempt and allows the batter to complete the run.
Flighted, full and on off, Mehidy Hasan fends it back to the bowler.
Shorter in length and around off, Mehidy Hasan punches it to extra covers.
Quicker, full and on middle again, Mehidy Hasan drills it down the pitch.
Floated, full and on middle, Mehidy Hasan uses his feet and lofts it over the bowler's head. The fielder at long off runs to his right and slides in to make a good stop. Two runs taken.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Mehidy Hasan taps it out towards covers.
Drags his length back and outside off, Mehidy Hasan cuts it through cover-point for a run.
Flatter, shortish and around off, skids through, Mehidy Hasan looks for the cut but withdraws his bat at the last moment.