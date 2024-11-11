Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI, Live Updates: Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat against Afghanistan in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday in Sharjah. The series is currently levelled at 1-1. Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 68 runs in the second ODI. Najmul Hossain Shanto hit 76 as Bangladesh scored 252 for 7 in 50 overs. In reply, Afghanistan were all out for 184, thanks to Nasum Ahmed (3/28), Mustafizur Rahman (2/37) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/37). (Live Scorecard)