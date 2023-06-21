Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was on cloud nine after he received a signed jersey from the former India skipper MS Dhoni. Gurbaz took to his social media and shared the picture, holding Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings' jersey. The 21-year-old batter, who made his debut in 2019, is widely popular for his aggressive style of batting and brilliant shot selection. Apart from his heroics in international cricket, Gurbaz also had a great outing in IPL 2023, where he smashed 227 runs in 11 matches, laced with two half-centuries.

Taking to Twitter, Gurbaz wrote, "Thanks @msdhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from India."

Thanks @msdhoni sir for sending the gift all the way from india pic.twitter.com/EaWtwz7CnY — Rahmanullah Gurbaz (@RGurbaz_21) June 20, 2023

This was not the first time that an overseas player received a jersey from Dhoni. Earlier in January 2022, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf had also received a signed CSK jersey from the former India skipper.

Talking about Gurbaz, the Afghan wicketkeeper is a big fan of Dhoni. Ahead of IPL 2023, the 21-year-old batter had expressed his desire to play with alongside Dhoni and former South Africa batter AB de Villiers.

"I had two players in my life I want to play with but unfortunately, I did not play with them. One was AB de Villiers. I was really inspired by him. He was my idol. I followed him a lot from my childhood. He is retired now but one thing that I hope is possible this year is to play with MS Dhoni, against him and with him but in one game. I hope this dream comes true," Gurbaz had told Hindustan Times.

Gurbaz had a decent IPL 2023 season but his performance could not take Kolkata Knight Riders into the playoffs as they could register only six victories out 14 matches and finished at the seventh spot on the points table. Earlier, Gurbaz was a part of Gujarat Titans in 2022 but did not get to play a single match. Later in 2023, he was bought by KKR for Rs 50 lakh.

He has played 18 ODIs and scored 606 runs, laced with three centuries and two half-centuries. Apart from this, he has played 41 T20Is and scored 1019 with five half-centuries.