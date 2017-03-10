Afghanistan Beat Ireland To Register Longest Winning Streak in T20Is

The Afghanistan cricket team registered the longest winnest streak in T20Is after they got the better of Ireland on Friday at Greater Noida. Riding on Najeeb Tarakai's 90, Afghanistan posted a formidable total of 184 batting first after winning the toss. Ireland could only manage 93 for 9 in their allotted 11 overs after Duckworth-Lewis came into play. In a rain-curtailed match, Rashid Khan picked up five wickets for the Afghans that led to their 17-run victory via D/L method.

This was their tenth consecutive win in T20Is from March 2016, going past England and Ireland who had won eight consecutive matches in a row. Afghanistan's winning streak started with a victory over West Indies, and in the run up to their tenth victory, they had defeated UAE, Ireland and Oman.