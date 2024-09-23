Afghanistan men's cricket team made headlines with their stunning victory against South Africa in a recently-concluded three-match ODI series. Playing in the UAE, Hashmatullah Shahidi and co edged past South Africa with 2-1 scoreline and registered a historic win. After winning the first two games convincingly, Afghanistan lost the series finale on Sunday and failed to claim a clean sweep. In the third match, the Proteas bundled out South Africa for 169 and later, chased down the target in just 33 overs with seven wickets in hand.

In the third game, the fans also saw a bizarre dismissal of Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah. During the ninth over, Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz played a shot on a full length delivery by pacer Lungi Ngidi. The shot went towards Nigidi, who tried to grab the ball but only managed to put his fingertips on it.

However, that was enough as the ball got deflected towards Rahmat, who running for a single from the non-striker's end. After the ball touched Rahmat, it went straight to the stumps and dislodged the bails. As Rahmat was out of his crease, he was declared run out and had to depart for one off six deliveries.

Talking about the match, Aiden Markram's calm innings helped South Africa avoid suffering a series clean sweep by Afghanistan with a seven-wicket victory in the third ODI.

The Proteas cruised to their target of 170 after bowling out their opponents cheaply thanks to an unbeaten 69 from Markram, having briefly wobbled at 80-3.

Afghanistan had already wrapped up a historic series triumph after winning the first two matches but struggled with the bat after winning the toss.

Only the in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz put up any real fight with an excellent, 94-ball 89, but when he fell Afghanistan were 132-7.

South Africa had been bowled out for 106 and 134 in the opening two games but found life easier against an Afghan attack missing the rested Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

