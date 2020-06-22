The debate on racism has become a raging topic across the world since the shooting of George Floyd while in police custody in the US. Several sports stars have also spoken up against racism, including cricketers like Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy. India opener Shikhar Dhawan's wife Aesha Dhawan on Monday took to Instagram to speak about racism after a fan commented about their son Zoravar, calling him "black". Aesha Dhawan shared a screenshot of the comment and wrote a strong caption, questioning why people are concerned about skin colour.

In the photo, the comment highlighted by Aesha read "Zorabar Son, you are black, you will remain black."

"Amazes me that people are so concerned about skin colour. If a person is brown, black, white or yellow what does it matter?" Aesha wrote in her caption,

"Funny thing to me is that certain people that are Indian have a problem with skin colour when logically and biologically brown skin is very normal in those parts of the world," she further added.

"It's like you are only denying your self. And another thing is that the more you deny your reality the more you are suffering," she wrote.

"I own myself completely and so do my kids," she concluded.

"GUYS IM NOT UPSET IM JUST HIGHLIGHTING WHAT IS THERE IN OUR SOCIETY. AND ALL MY KIDS ARE VERY COMFORTABLE TOO," she wrote later in a comment.

Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Dhawan got married in 2012. Their son Zoravar was born in 2014.