Pakistan had a hard day in the second Test against New Zealand on Thursday as they lost two wickets in the second innings with no runs on board chasing a 319-run target. Abdullah Shafique was dismissed by Tim Southee while Mir Hamza got out to Ish Sodhi with Pakistan needing a lot of catch-up to do on the final day of the second Test. At the close, a shocked Imam-ul-Haq was at the crease without scoring and the home team needing 319 runs for victory, or eight wickets in hand to hold out for a draw.

However, Hasan Ali was enjoying it all. The fast bowler, who is making a Test comeback for the first time July, 2022, could be seen making funny gestures throughout the day.

Watch: Acrobatics, Antics And A Lot More As Hasan Ali Makes Pak Comeback

Talking about the match, New Zealand set Pakistan a target of 319 runs on Thursday to win the second Test in Karachi after declaring their second innings at 277-5. Tom Blundell (74), Michael Bracewell (74 not out) and Tom Latham (62) were among the runs for the tourists after Pakistan were bowled out in the morning for 408. New Zealand scored 449 in their first innings. The two-match series is tied after the first Test -- also in Karachi -- ended in a draw.

A loss would be their third series defeat at home in a season after going down 1-0 to Australia and 3-0 to England earlier this year.

No team has chased more than 314 to win a Test in Pakistan, which the home team set against Australia in Karachi 1994.

