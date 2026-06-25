Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has started a new chapter, and certainly the most important one, in his cricketing career. The teenager has travelled to Ireland for a two-match T20I series after earning his maiden India call-up. With impressive performances for India A, Under-19 and in the Indian Premier League 2026, the 15-year-old has forced the BCCI selectors to include him in the T20I squad. As things stand now, the selection committee has named Sooryavanshi in the teams for Ireland and England T20Is despite India having proven openers in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

In a viral video on social media, Sooryavanshi could be seen walking with his luggage alongside his teammates. This is when the paparazzi ask for his attention. While the teenager failing to notice it, Abhishek guides Sooryavanshi in the direction from where his name was being called.

Watch it here:

Vaibhav looked nervous on his first senior India tour. Most didn't notice, but Abhishek did. He waited for him, had a chat, put him ahead of himself and said, "The media is over there, just say hi." Maybe he remembered his own first tour. While some expected insecurity or... pic.twitter.com/vtKaw04aGS — ElyséeCricket (@CricketElysee) June 25, 2026

Teen batting sensation Sooryavanshi is set for a rather unusual experience on his maiden senior international tour, during which the 15-year-old will get a separate changing room as part of safeguarding protocols for India's upcoming T20I series in England.

The teenager, who has already created a buzz with his fearless strokeplay, is set to become India's youngest international cricketer, going past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who made his Test debut at 16 years and 205 days in 1989.

India begin their tour with a two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast starting on Friday, before taking on England in a five-match series from next Wednesday.

The England leg of the tour will also bring with it a first-of-its-kind arrangement for the youngster.

According to a report in the British daily 'The Guardian', Sooryavanshi will have separate changing facilities at all venues in England because International Cricket Council event safeguarding rules, along with England and Wales Cricket Board regulations, do not allow Under-16 players to use adult changing rooms.

"Sooryavanshi will be permitted in the India dressing room during the game and can attend team talks, with the restriction applying only when he is getting changed before and after each match," stated the report.

"Such measures are standard practice in English sport, with Arsenal's Max Dowman using a separate changing room to his teammates last season until he turned 16 in December, but will be new to Sooryavanshi as they do not apply in India." Sooryavanshi's parents are also expected to accompany him on the tour.

The arrangement will be new for the Rajasthan Royals youngster, who shared the same dressing room as his senior teammates during his time in the Indian Premier League.

The ECB, according to the report, is coordinating with the BCCI and venue authorities to ensure all safeguarding protocols are followed during the tour.

(With PTI inputs)

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