Saturday turned out to be a memorable day in Pakistan Super League as the fans got to witness the first hattrick of the eighth season during the Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans match. The rare feat was achieved by Abbas Afridi of Sultans, who helped his side clinch a nine-run win in a high-scoring thriller. Asked to bat first, the Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans posted a whopping total of 262/3 in 20 overs with Usman Khan smashing 120 off 43 balls. Later, the Gladiators also put up a great fight but were restricted for 253/8, courtesy of Afridi's hattrick.

Afridi's hattrick tale began in the 17th over after he dismissed Mohammad Nawaz for 16 on the fifth delivery, followed by Umaid Asif on the very next ball. Notably, both the batters were caught by Kieron Pollard. Afridi then went on to remove Umar Akmal on the first delivery of the 19th over and registered the first hattrick of PSL 8.

It was a great outing for Afridi as apart from taking a hattrick, he also achieved a five-wicket haul. For the Gladiators, Omair Yousuf scored 67 off 36 balls while Iftikhar Ahmed scored 53 off 31 balls. Umar Akmal also played a quick knock of 28 off 10 balls. However, all this wasn't enough as they fell short by nine runs.

Talking about PSL, Islamabad United will take on Peshawar Zalmi in their last league match on Sunday while Lahore Qalandars will be going up against Karachi Kings on the same day. The qualifier match of the season will be played on Wednesday while the summit clash will be held on March 19.

