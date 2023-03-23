In a fun chat on YouTube, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers had a gala time as they discussed some intriguing chapters of their careers. From sharing hilarious anecdotes to discussing their struggles on the field, the two cricketing superstars entertained fans to the full. During the chat, however, a statement from de Villiers left Kohli in absolute splits. The moment came when the former South Africa player almost called Kohli ‘old' before correcting himself and branding him as a ‘Very Very Senior Player'. Kohli couldn't control his laughter seeing de Villiers' attempt.

"You're not old, don't get me wrong. You're getting towards the latter stages of a good career very very soon yeah. It's like a VVSP Very Very Senior Player.

“Is the competitive edge still there how do you stay mentally fresh?” de Villiers asked.

Kohli admitted that at this stage in his career, he still gets quite excited about big events.

“I mean at this stage of my career to be very honest I get very excited for a big series or a big tournament. The games that happen in between, obviously your energy and intensity is not the same so it did bother me quite a bit in the in the past few months. But then I started taking the the games in between very professionally. I started focusing on okay what can I get out of this game as a batsman? Are there things that I'm looking to work on my game and can I go out there and actually execute those things while being in the middle of the action? So that gave me uh a small goal to work towards,” he said.