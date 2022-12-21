Pakistan have been subjected to severe criticism ever-since they got whitewashed in a three-match Test series against England at home. The Babar Azam-led side was thrashed by England, who played their 'Bazball' style cricket and became the first team to complete a 3-0 sweep in Pakistan. Many former cricketers came forward and slammed Team Pakistan, including their skipper Babar Azam, for the abysmal performance in the series. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria also did not shy away from sharing his thoughts and stated that the countries visiting Pakistan should not send their main team as the Babar Azam-led side is not good enough to face strong competition.

"Jo bhi teams ab next time Pakistan ka daura karengi, please apni 'A' teams mat lekar aayiega, kyun ki hume iss tarah ki zillat nahi dekhni padegi. Aap apni 'C' teams hi lekar aaiyega, kyun ki usse hi badi mushkil se khel ke shayad jeet sakte hain. (It is my request to other countries not to send their A team to Pakistan. Otherwise, we will have to face such embarrassment again and again. Please send us your 'C' team so that we somehow manage to win. We no longer have the ability to win. We don't have any quality players or superstars in the team.)," said Danish Kaneria on his YouTube channel.

The former spinner further stated that the management should do a "revamp" and call the U-19 players to feature in such because even if they lose then it won't be disappointing.

"Humari team ki approach hai ki apna karo kyunki team mein jagah banani hai. Koi hai poochne wala inko? Management mein itne bade log baithe hain jo itni badi badi baatein karte hain. Hum doosre logon ke liye toh bhut bolte hain ki inki cricket aisi hai, humari game kaisi hai? Humari cricket ka toh bedagarak karke rakh diya. Jiss tarah se hum cricket khel rahe hain, mujhe lagta hai poora revamp karne ki zarurat hai. Isse accha U-19 ke bacchon ko khilao taaki haarenge bhi toh afsos nhi hoga. (The Pakistani players are only concerned about their own performances and not the team," he said. "There is nobody to question them. We talk a lot about other teams, but why not take a look at our cricket instead? Pakistan cricket is sinking. There has to be a complete revamp. We should send our U-19 team instead. Even if they lose, it won't be disappointing.)," said Kaneria.

England won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second in Multan by 26 runs. This was England's first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, having refused to tour the South Asian country in the years since because of security concerns.

