One of the most popular cricket pundits in the Indian spectrum at present, Aakash Chopra has duly made a name for himself as an analyst of the game since his retirement. When it comes to Indian cricket, his insights are valued by many. But, time and again, Aakash has to face trolling on social media over his career as a batter. After the former India cricketer shared a small video on the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa, a fan asked him to 'explain' his career while also calling him a 'failed cricketer'.

Despite being abused on social media, Chopra kept his integrity intact and gave a mouth-shutting reply to the fan. Here's how the conversation went:

"Please explain your career too. What is this? How can you talk about cricket? When you are a failed cricketer."the had commented on a video shared by Chopra.

The cricketer-turned-pundit responded saying: "I googled you...found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life?

On a serious note : get a life, my friend Love you "

It isn't a hidden fact that Chopra didn't have the most illustrious of careers in the Indian team. When it comes to Tests, he only got to feature in 10 matches for India, scoring 437 runs at an average of 23. Chopra even played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League but got only 7 outings, scoring just 53 runs. He did not play a single ODI or T20I for India.

But, away from the field, Chopra has earned plenty of respect from cricketers and his peers as a pundit of the sport. He continues to share videos and insights on matches featuring the Indian team as well as the IPL.