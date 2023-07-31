Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Sunday congratulated England pacer Stuart Broad for bringing down curtains on a highly successful international career. Broad on Saturday announced that the ongoing fifth Test match of the Ashes series will be the last match of his international cricket career. "Take a bow @StuartBroad8 Congratulations on an incredible Test career one of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!," tweeted Yuvraj.

Notably, Broad had a career-defining battle with Yuvraj during the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, in which he was smashed by the Indian for six sixes in an over, becoming the first Indian to do so in international cricket. But ever since then, Broad continued to grow with each passing game and he is chasing a total of 850 wickets in international cricket.

Broad called time on his 17-year-old career at the end of Day 3 of the final Ashes Test at The Oval.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket," Broad said as quoted by ICC. "It has been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge for as much as I have."

"I have always wanted to finish at the top, and this series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable I've been part of."

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 Test matches he has played. He has also scored 3656 runs at an average of 18 with 1 century and 13 fifties in Test cricket. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Tests and second for his side.

In ODIs, Broad has featured in 121 games taking 178 scalps. His best bowling effort in the 50-over format to date is 5/23 while in T20Is, he has 65 wickets in 56 matches, with his best being 4/24. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for England in ODIs.

Meanwhile, in the T20I format, he has played 56 matches and taken 65 wickets with an average of 22.93. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for England in the shortest format of the game.

He also was part of England's ICC T20 World Cup winning team in 2010.

Overall in 344 international games, he has taken 845 wickets, with the best figures of 8/15. He is the seventh-highest wicket-taker in international cricket. He also has 4,309 runs in international cricket at an average of 16.44, with one century and 13 fifties.