After the first Test against Australia ended in a draw in Rawalpindi, Pakistan are gearing up for the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. Ahead of the second Test, Pakistan players were seen sweating it out in the nets. In a viral video, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi was seen bowling left-arm spin during one of the net sessions in Karachi. Afridi's bowling action reminded many of India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Meanwhile, the batter who was facing him tried to scoop Shaheen's delivery over the leg side but ended up missing it.

Watch the Pakistan star Shaheen Afridi bowl spin:

There's a lot of Ravindra Jadeja, just a few inches taller, about Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling left-arm spin, the bounce in the hair included #PakvAus pic.twitter.com/6YCI99E9VV — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) March 10, 2022

The first Test ended in a high-scoring draw as bowlers from both the teams, except Pakistan's Nauman Ali, failed to trouble the opposition batters much.

Imam-ul-Haq scored centuries in both the innings as Pakistan scored 476 for 4 declared and 252/0 in the first and second innings, respectively.

Apart from Imam, Azhar Ali scored a marathon 185 in the first innings while Abdullah Shafique scored his maiden Test ton in the second innings (136 not out).

In the bowling department, Nauman returned with figures of six for 107 while Shaheen also took two wickets.

For Australia, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne played impressive knocks but failed to reach triple figures.

Notably, the Australian cricket team is touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years.

The last time Australia played a Test series in Pakistan, they ended up winning the three-match series 1-0 under the leadership of Mark Taylor in 1998.

While the second Test starts in Karachi on Saturday, the third and final Test is scheduled to be held in Lahore from March 21-25.

Both teams will also play three ODIs and a one-off T20I after the conclusion of the Test series.