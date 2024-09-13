The much anticipated one-off Test between Afghanistan and New Zealand had to be called off due to rains and wet outfield in Greater Noida. While the final three days of the game saw rain resulting in play being abandoned, the first couple of days were had clear skies but the wet outfield didn't allow even the toss to be held. It was the first time in India's history of hosting Test cricket that a Test match had to be abandoned without a single ball being bowled. But, such a result isn't as rare in world cricket.

This is a big blow for Afghanistan, who have played just nine Tests since being granted full membership by the International Cricket Council (ICC) back in 2017. Their debut Test was against India back in June 2018, which they lost by an innings and 262 runs.

The Indian cricket team has also been at the center of such a result. It happened in Dunedin, during a match against New Zealand in 199-99 when the two teams had to settle for a draw without a ball being bowled.

Occasions when a Test match was washed out without a ball being bowled:

1. England vs Australia - Old Trafford - 1890

2. England vs Australia - Old Trafford -1938

3. Australia vs England- Melbourne- 1970-71

4. New Zealand vs Pakistan - Dunedin - 1988-89

5. West Indies vs England - Georgetown, Guyana - 1989-90

6. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe - Faisalabad - 1998-99

7. New Zealand vs India - Dunedin- 1998-99

8. Afghanistan vs New Zealand - Greater Noida - 2024

Afghanistan's last Test was against Ireland from February-March 2024, which they won by six wickets. Afghanistan have won four out of their nine Tests so far.

Also, it was also a chance for New Zealand to get some match practice ahead of their subcontinent series against India, the three-match series starting from October 16.

Next. Afghanistan will be in action against South Africa in a three-match ODI series to be held in the UAE from September 18. All the games will be played in Sharjah.

On the other hand, New Zealand will be travelling to Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series from September 18 onwards, with both Tests to be played in Galle.

This is the first-ever instance of a Test being abandoned without a ball being bowled in 21st century, though it has happened seven times before, the first instance being England vs Australia Test match at Old Trafford in 1890 and previous one before the Afghanistan-New Zealand match being India and New Zealand Test from 1998 in Dunedin.

