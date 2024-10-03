Former New Zealand cricket team cricketer Martin Guptill produced a stunning display of explosive batting as he slammed 34 runs in an over during the Legends League Cricket 2024 on Wednesday. Guptill, who plays for Southern Super Stars, slammed 5 sixes and one four in an over off Navin Stewart during the match against Konark Suryas Odisha at Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat. During the final over of the powerplay, Guptill started off with a six over deep mid-wicket before hitting the ball over the head of the deep square leg fielder.

The carnage continued as he slammed another six over sweeper cover. The next ball went for a boundary but Guptill got two more sixes off the final two deliveries.

Guptill remained not out on 131 off 54 deliveries as his team clinched the match by 7 wickets.

Martin Guptill breaks his own LLC record.



Yesterday, the Kiwi made the record for most runs in an over his by hitting 30 in an over. Today, he hit 34.#LLT20onFanCode pic.twitter.com/3bPPofGeA9 — FanCode (@FanCode) October 2, 2024

After losing the toss and being put into bat first, Richard Levi and Jesse Ryder opened the innings for Konark Suryas Odisha. The duo added 76 runs for the first wicket before Levi was dismissed for a well-made 63 from 21 balls by Subodh Bhati.

Jesse Ryder could only manage to add 18 from 18 balls. Yusuf Pathan played a quick-fire knock of 33 from 22 balls. Skipper Irfan Pathan scored 10 from 10 balls. Towards the end, Dilshan Munaweera scored 16 from 13 balls and Vinay Kumar remained unbeaten on 18* from 13 balls to help their team post a score of 192/9 in 20 overs.

For Southern Superstars, Subodh Bhati was the pick of the bowlers who took 3-22 in 3 overs. Chathuranga de Silva picked 2-21 in 4 overs. Abdur Razzak (1-33), Monu Kumar Singh (1/36) and Pawan Negi (1-26) picked one wicket each in the innings.

Chasing a target of 193 on the board, skipper Shreevats Goswami and Martin Guptill opened the innings for Southern Superstars. They added 33 runs for the first wicket before Goswami was dismissed for 19 from 15 balls.

Guptill was then joined by Hamilton Masakadza in the middle. The duo had a partnership of 90 runs for the second wicket. While Masakadza scored 20 from 17 balls, Martin Guptill went on to complete his century as he scored 131 not out from 54 balls. Pawan Negi also remained unbeaten on 15 not out from 11 balls.

For Konark Suryas Odisha, Ben Laughlin (1-27) and Pravin Tambe (1-39) were the only bowlers who managed to take wickets in the innings.

(With IANS inputs)