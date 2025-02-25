The Elimination Chamber match has a total of 6 players and starts with 2 players in a steel cage while the other 4 players enter the arena at 5-minute intervals. The Elimination Chamber match was created by Triple H in 2002. This year's Elimination Chamber will be held in Toronto on Sunday 2nd March at 5:00 AM IST. John Cena will be participating in this Elimination Chamber for the last time in his professional wrestling career. Stars like CM Punk, Seth Rollins will also participate in the match with 3 others. Elimination Chamber has always been very dangerous and entertaining to the crowd due to its match structure, number of contestants and various matches have been legendary.

5 Elimination Chamber matches of all time

1. Edge Vs. Jeff Hardy Vs. Triple H Vs. The Undertaker Vs. Vladimir Kozlov Vs. Big Show (No Way Out 2009)

The match started with Edge getting pinned out very early and that made the fans excited to watch the rest of the match. Big Show and Vladimir Kozlov did their part perfectly in the ring but the last battle between Triple H and Undertaker was the main showdown of the match. Triple H defeated Undertaken to become the 13-Time World Champion making it one of the best Elimination Chamber match.

2. Triple H Vs. Shawn Michaels Vs. Ric Flair Vs. Kane Vs. Booker T Vs. Chris Jericho (Survivor Series, 2002)

The very first Elimination Chamber match was a showdown between the legends and holds a special place among the hearts of fans. The creator of the Elimination Chamber Triple H also participated in the match. Shawn Michaels returning to the ring and winning the World Title made one of the best storyline. This match was definitely among the best of the Elimination Chamber matches.

3. John Cena Vs. AJ Styles Vs. Bray Wyatt Vs. Dean Ambrose Vs. Baron Corbin Vs. The Miz (Elimination Chamber 2017)

Advertisement

The different breed of Elimination Chamber match started here in 2017 but the contestants did not fail to give a stunning performance. This match featured one of the most captivating storylines, driven by stars who give off a shared charisma. Bray Wyatt unexpectedly won the match with a close battle between AJ Styles and John Cena.

4. Chris Jericho vs Chris Benoit vs Batista vs Edge vs Randy Orton vs Triple H (New Year's Revolution 2005)

This was a special match featuring Shawn Michaels as the special referee and Triple H won the World Heavyweight Championship after he was stripped off of it. This match had two sides where stars like Chris Jericho, Chris Benoit shined and a stronger side showing an epic battle between Batista, Triple H, Randy Orton.

5. Samoa Joe, Daniel Bryan (c), Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, & Randy Orton (Elimination Chamber 2019)

Advertisement

This is one of the most exciting match of all time. Mustafa Ali was replaced by Kofi Kingston at the last minute as he had a concussion. No one thought much of his replacement but during the show Kofi Kingston gave a spectacle performance surviving for half an hour, beating Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe. After this match, Kofi grew to be a big star in WWE. Daniel Bryan won the match, claiming the WWE Championship.