Argentina's women's cricket team broke several records on Saturday with a magnificent win over Chile in the first T20I match. Argentina posted a historic total of 427/1 in just 20 overs, with both the openers Lucia Taylor (169) and Albertina Galan (145) registering a partnership of 350 runs. Later, Argentina bundled out Chile for just 63 and clinched a victory by 364 runs. This match will be remembered for years to come as it was the highest total by any team in the history of T20I cricket.

Argentina surpassed Bahrain women's team record of 318/1 in 20 overs, which they had achieved against Saudi Arabia in March 2022. The third team on the list is Uganda with a total of 314/1 against Mali in June 2019.

Last month, Nepal's men's team posted 314/3 against Mongolia and registered the highest total in the history of men's T20I. They surpassed Afghanistan's total of 278/3 against Ireland, which they had scored in 2019.

Argentina women set a T20 World Record scoring 427/1 in 20 overs and bowling Chile out for 63



PLUS a world record high score in a women's T20I for Lucia Taylor 169 (84)



That's a 364 run victory for The Flamingos pic.twitter.com/hSbkbD9jNx — Georgie Heath (@GeorgieHeath27) October 14, 2023

Apart from the highest team total, this match also broke another record for hitting the most amount of runs in a single over. Chile's Florencia Martinez conceded a shocking total of 52 runs in just one over, which included 17 no-balls.

Highlights of the Historic match:

Highest score by a player: 169 (Lucia)

First triple-century partnership in T20I cricket: 350 (Lucia and Albertina)

Quickest individual century in terms of team overs: 10.2 overs (Lucia)

Most no-balls in an innings (64) and most extras in an innings (73)

Most runs conceded in one over: 52 runs (Florencia Martinez)

Most runs conceded in an innings: 92 (Constanza Oyarce)

Coming back to the match, Jessica Miranda, who leaked 64 runs in her four-over spell, was the only wicket-taker from Chile. Later, she also emerged as the highest run-scorer for her side with 27 runs.

For Argentina, Constanza Sosa, Alison Stocks, Mariana Martinez, Albertina Galan, and Julieta Cullen scalped one wicket each.

Both the teams will now be squaring off against each other again for the second T20I of the three-match series match on Sunday.

