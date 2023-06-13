The dismissal of Shubman Gill during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia has resulted in massive debates between cricket fans as well as experts. Gill edged a delivery from Scott Boland but Cameron Green's catch at third slip has divided opinions. Replays were not clear about whether the ball touched the ground on impact and many experts believe that the review should have gone India's way. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria supported Gill in the controversy and said that in a crucial match, the decision should have been not out.

"Shubman Gill's dismissal was a very controversial one. The third umpire should have given it not out, as it was very evident that the ball touched the grass," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

Gill had to pay a hefty price after the conclusion of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

While the entire Indian team was handed a 100% penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate in the title decider, Gill was given an additional 15% fine on his match fee as he had shown dissent at the third umpire's decision which led to his dismissal in the second innings. Hence, the young opening batter's effective fine would be 115%.

Gill's controversial catch in the second innings against Australia became a big talking point on social media, with many slamming the third umpire for giving the decision in the favour of the bowling team.

Advertisement

The young opener also took a swipe at the third umpire through his social media platforms. The International Cricket Council hence handed an additional fine to Gill.