Noman Ali's hopes of a 10-wicket haul were dashed by an electric spell of reverse-swing bowling from Naseem Shah during Pakistan's record win against Sri Lanka in the second Test in Colombo on Thursday. Naseem struck three times in six deliveries after Noman led the Sri Lankan collapse, taking the first seven wickets on Day 4, which saw Pakistan wrap up victory by an innings and 222 runs, their biggest ever away from home.

Naseem cleaned up Sri Lanka's tail, dismissing Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka, respectively.

This came after Noman took the first seven wickets to spark a batting collapse. He returned career-best figures of 7-70 in his 15th Test to hand Pakistan their biggest Test win over Sri Lanka and fourth overall in innings victories. Sri Lanka suffered their heaviest Test defeat at home.

Earlier, Pakistan declared their first innings on 576-5 after just two overs in the morning session with a blowout lead of 410 runs.

Opener Abdullah Shafique stood out with his 201 in an innings that saw three century stands, including a 124-run partnership with Agha Salman, who smashed an unbeaten 132.

Shafique was named man of the match for his maiden Test double ton.

Salman was man of the series for his 221 runs, including a 177-run stand with double-centurion Saud Shakeel in the first match in Galle.

