2nd Test: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj Shine As South Africa Beat England By 340 Runs, Level Series 1-1

South Africa hammered England by 340 runs to win the second Test at Trent Bridge on Monday and level the four-match series at 1-1. England, set a mammoth 474 runs for victory, collapsed to 133 all out in their second innings 40 minutes before tea on the fourth day. No England batsman made a fifty in an innings where former captain Alastair Cook's 42 was the top score.

England, who resumed on one without loss, lost four wickets before lunch and a further six before tea.

Vernon Philander led South Africa's attack on Monday with three wickets for 24 runs in 10 overs, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took three for 42 in 12.

Duanne Olivier ended the match by taking two wickets in two balls to dismiss tailenders Mark Wood and James Anderson.