2nd Test: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj Shine As South Africa Beat England By 340 Runs, Level Series 1-1

Updated: 17 July 2017 19:50 IST

England, set a mammoth 474 runs for victory, collapsed to 133 all out in their second innings 40 minutes before tea on the fourth day.

2nd Test: Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj Shine As South Africa Beat England By 340 Runs, Level Series 1-1
South Africa hammered England by 340 runs to win the second Test at Trent Bridge on Monday and level the four-match series at 1-1. England, set a mammoth 474 runs for victory, collapsed to 133 all out in their second innings 40 minutes before tea on the fourth day. No England batsman made a fifty in an innings where former captain Alastair Cook's 42 was the top score.

England, who resumed on one without loss, lost four wickets before lunch and a further six before tea.

Vernon Philander led South Africa's attack on Monday with three wickets for 24 runs in 10 overs, while left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took three for 42 in 12.

Duanne Olivier ended the match by taking two wickets in two balls to dismiss tailenders Mark Wood and James Anderson.

Highlights
  • Keshav Maharaj took 3 for 42
  • Alastair Cook's 42 was the top score
  • Vernon Philander claimed 3 wickets
