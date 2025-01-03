Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma hit centuries and batted South Africa into a strong position on the first day of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday. South Africa were 316 for four at the close of play. Rickelton (176 not out) and South African captain Bavuma (106) put on 235 for the fourth wicket after the pair came together with the total on 72 for three. At that stage South Africa were in danger of wasting the advantage of winning the toss on a good batting pitch. But Rickelton and Bavuma were seldom troubled as they posted a fifty partnership off 66 balls and scored consistently at better than four runs an over throughout their stand.

It was the left-handed Rickelton's second Test century in three matches, following a shaky start to his Test career in which he had failed to register a half-century in his first 12 innings. He was in commanding form, striking 21 fours and a six off 232 balls.

Bavuma recorded the fourth Test hundred of a career in which he has made 24 half-centuries. He was out 15 minutes before the close, caught behind off occasional off-spinner Salman Agha. He hit nine fours and two sixes in a 179-ball innings.

Despite taking three wickets before lunch, it was a lacklustre performance by Pakistan, who only managed to bowl 80 overs in six-and-a-half hours and seldom looked threatening.

Pakistan opening batsman Saim Ayub suffered an ankle injury when he fell awkwardly in the outfield in the seventh over of the day. He was taken to the dressing room on a mobile stretcher and did not return to the field.

Pakistan's hopes rose when Aiden Markram was caught behind off Khurram Shahzad for 17 after he and Rickelton put on 61 for the first wicket.

Wiaan Mulder (5) and Tristan Stubbs (0) followed in quick succession shortly before lunch, caught behind off Mohammad Abbas and Agha respectively. But the rest of the day belonged to South Africa.

